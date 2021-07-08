Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $351,057,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 47.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

Shares of MSCI opened at $555.77 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $557.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

