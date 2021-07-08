Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $112.81 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $118.68. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

