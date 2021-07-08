Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 67,474 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,474 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.65 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.