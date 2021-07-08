Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Gentherm worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Gentherm by 2.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

