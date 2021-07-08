Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $4,898,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,308,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

