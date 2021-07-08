Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives $48.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 11,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,094. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

