Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII opened at $353.91 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $229.37 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.21.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.