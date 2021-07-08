Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.33.
NYSE LII opened at $353.91 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $229.37 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.21.
In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
