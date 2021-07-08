Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.31 and last traded at $171.21. Approximately 107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 67,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,892,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 215,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

