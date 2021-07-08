Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Position Increased by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $255,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,521. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

