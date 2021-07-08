Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $14.25. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 11,984 shares.

Specifically, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock worth $190,414,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 194,408 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.