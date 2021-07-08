LikeCoin Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and $41,322.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.08 or 0.00884019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00044643 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,043,742,370 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,772,978 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.