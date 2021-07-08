LiquidApps Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.21 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $7,515.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00103679 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

