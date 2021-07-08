Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Shares Down 1.6%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.40. 70,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 64,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $41.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64.

About Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

