Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.