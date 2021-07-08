Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $330,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,010. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

