Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.71

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 178409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

LU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

