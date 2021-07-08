Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

