Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,576 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Luminex worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,662,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in Luminex by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 478,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Luminex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 226,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,296,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

