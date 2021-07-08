Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUNMF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

