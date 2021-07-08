Lyrical Asset Management LP Acquires 161,629 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,629 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for about 2.1% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 3.17% of Air Lease worth $177,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 4,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

