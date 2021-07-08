Lyrical Asset Management LP Buys 578,432 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 578,432 shares during the quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $100,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 104.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 633,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

