Lyrical Asset Management LP Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,576,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,935 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises about 3.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $305,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.35. 96,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

