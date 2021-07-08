Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $262.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. Analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,402.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,615 shares of company stock valued at $73,726. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

