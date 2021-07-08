Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

LON MARS opened at GBX 90.55 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.52. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £597.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

