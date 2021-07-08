Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

