Maso Capital Partners Ltd Invests $9.97 Million in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,000. Slack Technologies accounts for about 3.8% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,531 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 118,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.03. 61,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,662. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,582.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.