Maso Capital Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. SiriusPoint comprises 0.8% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.13% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $30,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $13,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $10,151,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPNT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 3,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,781. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

