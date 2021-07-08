Maso Capital Partners Ltd Takes Position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Ascendant Digital Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACND stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

