Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its position in Hasbro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

