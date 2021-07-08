Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $10.97 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

NOC stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.25. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,974. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

