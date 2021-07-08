Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

WM stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.34. 22,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

