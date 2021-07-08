Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Down 1.7%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23). 17,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 127,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.27).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Medica Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £201.95 million and a P/E ratio of 136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Stuart Quin acquired 19,505 shares of Medica Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

