MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 904.5% Higher This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 114.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 904.5% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $4.93 million and $12,247.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00128345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00170066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,654.02 or 1.00148675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00967632 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

