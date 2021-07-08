Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $101.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $77.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,763. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

