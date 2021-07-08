Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.34 Million

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $101.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $77.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,763. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.