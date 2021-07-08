Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 201,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $954.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

