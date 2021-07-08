Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 6.74, but opened at 6.93. Meta Materials shares last traded at 6.67, with a volume of 16,837 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 11.46. The firm has a market cap of $460.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 139.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 557,324 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Meta Materials by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company's products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a revolutionary transparent conductive film; and holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.