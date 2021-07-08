Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 5.5%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 6.25 and last traded at 6.12. 133,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,040,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company's products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a revolutionary transparent conductive film; and holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component.

