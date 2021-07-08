Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
LON:MTR traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 24.55 ($0.32). 162,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,122. The firm has a market cap of £38.28 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82. Metal Tiger has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a current ratio of 31.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.11.
Metal Tiger Company Profile
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.