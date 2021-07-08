Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

LON:MTR traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 24.55 ($0.32). 162,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,122. The firm has a market cap of £38.28 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82. Metal Tiger has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a current ratio of 31.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.11.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

Metal Tiger Company Profile

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.