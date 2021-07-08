Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Purchases A$27,528.55 in Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery acquired 1,019,576 shares of Metgasco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$27,528.55 ($19,663.25).

Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Philip Amery acquired 515,119 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,908.21 ($9,934.44).

On Friday, May 14th, Philip Amery acquired 738,300 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$18,457.50 ($13,183.93).

About Metgasco

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

