Metis (METIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $91,981.00

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Metis has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $91,981.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00021799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00057738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.39 or 0.00891290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005315 BTC.

About Metis

Metis is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

