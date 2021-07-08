Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Micro Focus International has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Micro Focus International to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Micro Focus International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.