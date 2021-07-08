MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $677,974.01

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $677,974.01 and approximately $43.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001921 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006463 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00110088 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

