Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

Shares of MU opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,359. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.