Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.5% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 83.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

