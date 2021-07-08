MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.06 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 111.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRI traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.58. 6,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

