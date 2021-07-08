MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.06 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 225.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,036 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,899,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

RCL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 157,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,185 shares of company stock valued at $27,107,802. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

