MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $32.15 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,149,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 542.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 358,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,276,000.

Shares of SMH traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $253.47. The stock had a trading volume of 207,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.55. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $154.81 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

