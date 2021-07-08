MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $277.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $190.67 and a one year high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.