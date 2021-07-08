MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

