MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.23 Million Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 285.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

TTAC stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32.

